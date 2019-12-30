Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Eve?

The stock market is open for regular trading on New Year's Eve: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. However, the bond market closes early, at 2 p.m. ET. New Year's Day is a stock market holiday. The bond market is also closed on Wednesday.
The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
SEE ALSO: 20 Top Stock Picks the Analysts Love for 2020
2019 Market Holidays
|Tuesday, Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 21
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 18
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 18
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 19
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 24
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 27
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Wednesday, July 3
|Day Before Independence Day
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Thursday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 2
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 14
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Monday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 28
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 29
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
|Tuesday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
|Wednesday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Tuesday, Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Market Holiday Observations
When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
SEE ALSO: Hedge Funds' Top 25 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.