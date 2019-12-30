Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Eve?

The stock market is open for regular trading on New Year's Eve: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. However, the bond market closes early, at 2 p.m. ET. New Year's Day is a stock market holiday. The bond market is also closed on Wednesday.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2019 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Tuesday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 21 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 18 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 18 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, April 19 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 24 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 27 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Wednesday, July 3 Day Before Independence Day Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(2 p.m.) Thursday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 2 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 14 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Monday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 28 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 29 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early Close

(2 p.m.) Tuesday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early Close

(2 p.m.) Wednesday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early Close

(2 p.m.)

Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

