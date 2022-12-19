Is the Stock Market Open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023?

Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day will be celebrated this year on January 16, 2023. But how does MLK Day affect the stock markets?

Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on MLK Day?

MLK Day is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed on Monday, January 16.

This means that when the market closes this year at 4 pm Eastern time on Friday, January 13, 2023, it won’t open again until 9:30 am Eastern on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This day off from trading gives time to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. and his activism during the Civil Rights Movement.

Can You Still Trade Stocks on MLK Day?

No, there are no active MLK Day trading hours. But the market will open again on Tuesday, January 17 and normal trading hours will resume.

Is MLK Day a Federal Holiday?

MLK Day is a U.S. federal holiday, meaning all non-essential federal government offices will be closed, including the federal bank and post offices. MLK Day is also a Bank Holiday as recognized by the U.S. Federal Reserve, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will likely be closed or have modified hours. The U.S. Bond Market will also be closed on January 16, 2023.

What is MLK Day?

Taking place on the third Monday in January every year, MLK day is a federal holiday in the United States that marks Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. King’s actual birthday is January 15, 1929, but it is celebrated on a Monday every year, similar to other holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

King was integral to the progress of civil rights for Black Americans in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement taking place in the 1950s and 60s. This was a movement for social justice in the U.S., where activists and civilians protested discrimination and segregation based on race in federal and state law, helping Black Americans gain equal rights legally across the U.S.

How did MLK Day become a Federal Holiday?

Soon after his assassination in 1968, many campaigned for King’s birthday to become a federal holiday. MLK Day was ultimately signed into law as a federal holiday by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, but it was only first observed in 1991 in New Hampshire under the name “Civil Rights Day.” Many other states resisted celebrating the holiday at first, or called the holiday by different names that did not reference King, but it was finally observed officially by all 50 states in 2000 under the name “Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.”

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Martin Luther King, Jr.

What Holidays Do the Stock Markets Close?

The next U.S. stock market holiday will be President’s Day, which will take place this year on February 20, 2023. The U.S. Stock Market celebrates nine holidays and one early closing every year: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early close at 1 pm EST on the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day.

To stay in the loop with modified trading hours and to see a full list of what holidays the markets will be closed for, head over to the 2023 Stock Market Holiday Calendar.

