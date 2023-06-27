Is the stock market open on July 4th? The answer to this question is no. The stock market will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. Bond traders will get an early week break, too, with the bond market also closed on Tuesday.

What's more, both the stock and bond markets close early on Monday, July 3, at 1 pm and 2 pm Eastern time, respectively, so that market participants can get a head start on their Fourth of July festivities.

Investors are likely feeling plenty of optimism after falling inflation and the Federal Reserve's scaling back on the size of its interest rate hikes sparked a solid first half of the year for stocks, says Jeremy Folsom, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute . But the analyst expects "more volatility ahead as the descent of inflation is likely to be uneven, potentially necessitating further Fed action."

As such, Folsom says market participants should focus on high-quality defensive stocks and add diversification to their portfolios through fixed-income investments like bonds .

Meanwhile, for those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks open on July 4th? The answer to that question is no. Tuesday, July 4, is one of several bank holidays in 2023, and so banks will also be closed.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2023.

2023 Market Holidays

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

