Is the stock market open on Good Friday? The answer to this question is no. The stock market will be closed Friday, April 7, for Good Friday.

While Good Friday is a stock market holiday, it is not a federal holiday. As a result, the March jobs report will be released Friday morning. The strength of the labor market has been a pain point in the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down inflation , so investors are anxiously awaiting the data, even if the stock market is closed on Good Friday. As of this writing, fed funds futures are pricing in a 61% probability of a 0.25% rate hike at the next Fed meeting, according to CME Group .

Bond traders will get the day off, too, and then some. Not only is the bond market closed on Friday, April 7, for Good Friday, but it closes early at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 6, for Maundy Thursday.

For those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks open on Good Friday? The answer to that question is yes. Friday, April 7, is not one of the 11 bank holidays in 2023, and so banks will be open on Good Friday.

Considering it is tax season 2023 , folks who find themselves with extra time this holiday weekend could use it to give their taxes a final look. Kiplinger has a wide array of tax preparation information, including details about tax extensions , tax credits and capital gains tax rates .

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2023. Please note that the list of stock market holidays actually grew by one day in 2022. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 11th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill , Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

2023 Market Holidays

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

