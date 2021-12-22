Is the Stock Market Open for Christmas Eve in 2021?

Normally, Christmas Eve is a glass-half-full (or glass-half empty, depending on your perspective) situation for investors: The stock market typically takes a half-day on Dec. 24.

But in 2021, the stock market will be closed for all of Christmas Eve in observance of the Christmas Day holiday, which falls on Saturday this year.

And most of us can cast an envious eye on bond traders, who will get even more time off for yuletide merriment. That's because the bond market will not only be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, but it also will shut down early on Thursday, Dec. 23, closing at 2 p.m. ET.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2021 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Friday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 18 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 15 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Friday, April 2 Good Friday Closed Closed Early close

(Noon) Friday, May 28 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 2 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 5 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 6 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 11 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 26 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 23 Day Before Christmas Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Stock Market Holiday Observations

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

