Is the Stock Market Headed for Some March Madness?

As a rule, I don’t trade or invest based on the calendar. The market doesn’t trade in any particular direction because of the date, and it certainly doesn’t reverse direction because one month ends and another begins. Still, sometimes the beginning of a new month can be a natural time to pause, reflect, and take a longer-term view of the markets. That is never a bad thing, but right now, with the economy still suffering but set to bounce back, it is a particularly good idea.

When you do that, the market declines we saw on Thursday and Friday start to look reassuring rather than worrying. There has been a feeling for some time of "this can't go on forever..." even though it can. In fact, the history of consistently higher stock prices over time show that it is not just that it can, but that it will.

The 1-year chart for the S&P 500 above is actually a pretty accurate microcosm of the stock market’s overall history. We had that big drop a year ago, something that happens every now and again, followed by a strong recovery. The chart also demonstrates the fractal nature of stock market moves, which is to say that big patterns are often made up of lots of smaller, similar patterns. Within the recovery, there are multiple examples of pullbacks, but each has proven to be a period of consolidation, quickly followed by a period of strength.

When you take a step back, there is no reason to think that this time will be any different.

Yes, the U.S. economy is still feeling the effects of Covid-19 or, more accurately, certain people are. Many have lost their jobs. There are millions more unemployed Americans now than there were early last year, and some of those jobs have gone for good. Or if you owned a small, customer-facing business, such as a restaurant or a retail store, there is a good chance that the last year has been devastating for you.

However, the bounce-back in corporate America overall to this point from the lows a year ago has been remarkably strong and swift. It goes to show that, as Warren Buffett cautioned over the weekend in his letter to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) shareholders, you should never bet against America. That said, ra-ra jingoism and patriotism isn't what pushes markets higher for long. Sustained momentum only happens when things are happening that benefit stocks over other assets. That is what we have seen for a year or so, but if that is going to change, it is likely to happen this month.

The government has stepped up, injecting cash into the system that enabled not just survival, but growth. The Fed also reacted quickly, pushing rates ever lower and pumping money into the financial system. For now, neither of those things look likely to change. The transition of Republicans from spendthrifts to Scrooges once the White House changed hands was entirely predictable, as was Democrats including something unrelated that they wanted in the rescue bill, but the fact that 78% of Americans support the idea of stimulus has to count for something. Maybe I am just too optimistic, but I still believe that something will get passed soon.

On the monetary side, I outlined last week why I thought that the Fed Chair Jay Powell should start talking about tapering QE, but, funnily enough, he didn’t take my advice. So we still have a central bank committed to ultra-low rates and to handing out investable cash, two things that put fundamental upward pressure on equities.

This month, though, could prove pivotal. It could be that, after an armed attack on the Capitol where Democrats saw Republicans as reluctant to condemn the mob, political distrust is so high that even a measure as popular as handing out money to voters will fail. It could also be that the market will do what it has hinted at over the last couple of days, ignore the Fed and push interest rates back up to more normal levels.

Either or both of those fundamental shifts are possible, and if they happen, it will be over the next four weeks. History and common sense both suggest it isn’t that likely, but "March Madness" could prove to be a phrase with meaning outside of college basketball this month, so investors should keep a wary eye on both Congress and the Fed over the next few weeks.

