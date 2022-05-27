Is the Stock Market Closed on Memorial Day 2022?

Americans will commemorate its fallen military personnel, and mark the unofficial start of summer, this Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. And the stock market will indeed be closed for Memorial Day, ensuring that investors can focus on the events of the day rather than watching the stock market continue its roller-coaster ways.

In many ways, 2022's day of commemoration is sure to feel more normal than the past two years. The COVID-19 pandemic largely clamped down on celebrations in 2020 and still cast a pall over 2021. And while the disease is far from contained, Americans clearly plan to travel.

AAA estimates that 39.2 million travelers will fly or drive this Memorial Day weekend ... still down from 2019's 42.8 million people who either booked flights or drove at least 50 miles to a destination, but up from last year's 36.2 million. That's naturally expected to keep upward pressure on gas prices, which have shot 40% higher from the start of 2022 alone.

But one thing that stays the same, year after year? Investors are getting a long weekend. Both the stock market and the bond market will be closed on May 30 in observation of Memorial Day. Also, the bond market will close early May 27, the Friday before Memorial Day.

Regular trading in stocks and bonds resumes on Tuesday, May 31.

Here, we provide a schedule of stock market holidays and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2022 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 21 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 14 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, April 15 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 27 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 30 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 20 Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 1 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 10 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 25 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 23 Christmas Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 30 New Year's Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Market Holiday Observations

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

