Is the Stock Market Closed on Memorial Day 2021?
Memorial Day is the traditional start to summer, and 2021's day of commemoration is sure to feel a little more normal than 2020's. The annual rituals of opening up the pool, running across a sandy beach and throwing a backyard cookout were on hold across various parts of the country last year as states struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, one thing remains the same, year after year: Investors will get an extra day off. Both the stock market and the bond market are closed on May 25 in observation of Memorial Day. Also, the bond market closes early the Friday before Memorial Day.
Regular trading in stocks and bonds resumes on Tuesday.
Here, we provide a schedule of stock market holidays and bond market holidays for 2021. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
2021 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Friday, Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 18
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 15
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, April 2
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Early close
(Noon)
|Friday, May 28
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 31
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, July 2
|Friday Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, July 5
|Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 6
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 11
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 25
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 26
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Thursday, Dec. 23
|Day Before Christmas Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
- SEE MORE The 21 Best Stocks to Buy for 2021
Market Holiday Observations
When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
Stock and Bond Market Hours
The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.
Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.