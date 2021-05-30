Is the Stock Market Closed on Memorial Day 2021?

Memorial Day is the traditional start to summer, and 2021's day of commemoration is sure to feel a little more normal than 2020's. The annual rituals of opening up the pool, running across a sandy beach and throwing a backyard cookout were on hold across various parts of the country last year as states struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one thing remains the same, year after year: Investors will get an extra day off. Both the stock market and the bond market are closed on May 25 in observation of Memorial Day. Also, the bond market closes early the Friday before Memorial Day.

Regular trading in stocks and bonds resumes on Tuesday.

Here, we provide a schedule of stock market holidays and bond market holidays for 2021. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2021 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Friday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 18 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 15 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Friday, April 2 Good Friday Closed Closed Early close

(Noon) Friday, May 28 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 2 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 5 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 6 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 11 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 26 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 23 Day Before Christmas Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Market Holiday Observations

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

