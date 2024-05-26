Is the Stock Market Closed on Memorial Day?

The U.S. stock market will be closed on May 27, 2024, in honor of Good Friday. Keep track of all the stock market holidays with TipRanks’ Stock Market Holidays calendar.

Will the Holiday Effect Impact the Markets This Week?

Understanding how the stock market might be affected by the holiday season will help you invest well and beat the markets. Investors sometimes refer to pre-holiday market rises and the post-holiday price drift as the “holiday effect.”

The holiday effect is linked to investors’ general optimism and confidence. The fact that customers tend to spend more money around the holidays is one explanation for the pre-holiday market surge. The share prices of retailers, in particular, may increase as a result.

As for the post-holiday price drift, one reason is that many traders and market analysts take time off work during the holidays to relax from their regular trading andinvestment researchschedules. Those investors view the holidays as a time to unwind and refresh. On the other hand, some traders see the season as a chance to work harder and get some tactical advantages in the market, maybe by taking advantage of the period when many other traders take time off.

Watch this space to learn about the Memorial Day holiday effect on the stock market. And remember to always use TipRanks to stay up-to-date on your stock research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.