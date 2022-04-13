Is the Stock Market Closed on Good Friday and Easter 2022?

Investors are about to embark on a three-day (or three-and-a-half-day) holiday weekend.

The stock market is closed on Friday, April 15, 2022 – Good Friday, as well as the start of Passover this year – ahead of the Easter Sunday holiday, which falls on April 17.

As a result, no major earnings are scheduled for Friday.

However, bond traders will enjoy not just a full Friday off, but also a partial trading day Thursday. The bond markets will shut down early, at 2 p.m., for Maundy Thursday.

Stock and bond trading resume at their normal hours on Monday, the day after Easter.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2022 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 21 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 14 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, April 15 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 27 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 30 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 20 Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 1 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 10 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 25 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 23 Christmas Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 30 New Year's Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Market Holiday Observations

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

