Is the Stock Market Closed on Good Friday and Easter 2022?
Investors are about to embark on a three-day (or three-and-a-half-day) holiday weekend.
The stock market is closed on Friday, April 15, 2022 – Good Friday, as well as the start of Passover this year – ahead of the Easter Sunday holiday, which falls on April 17.
As a result, no major earnings are scheduled for Friday.
However, bond traders will enjoy not just a full Friday off, but also a partial trading day Thursday. The bond markets will shut down early, at 2 p.m., for Maundy Thursday.
Stock and bond trading resume at their normal hours on Monday, the day after Easter.
The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
- SEE MORE The 22 Best Stocks to Buy for 2022
2022 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Monday, Jan. 17
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 21
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 14
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 15
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 27
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 30
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, June 20
|Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, July 1
|Friday Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 5
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 23
|Christmas Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, Dec. 26
|Christmas Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Dec. 30
|New Year's Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
Market Holiday Observations
When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
Stock and Bond Market Hours
The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.
Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.