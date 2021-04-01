Is the Stock Market Closed on Good Friday and Easter 2021?
Most investors will get to enjoy a holiday-shortened week. The stock market is closed on Good Friday, April 2, 2020, ahead of the Easter Sunday holiday, which falls on April 4.
As a result, no major earnings are scheduled for Friday.
But while Friday is a stock market holiday, it's only a partial holiday for bond traders. The bond markets will shut down early, at 2 p.m., on Friday, which is a deviation from 2020: Last year, the bond market was not only fully closed on Good Friday, but also for Maundy Thursday.
Stock and bond trading resume at their normal hours on Monday, the day after Easter.
The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2021. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
2021 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Friday, Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 18
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 15
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, April 2
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Early close
(Noon)
|Friday, May 28
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 31
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, July 2
|Friday Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, July 5
|Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 6
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 11
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 25
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 26
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Thursday, Dec. 23
|Day Before Christmas Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
Market Holiday Observations
When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
Stock and Bond Market Hours
The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.
Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.