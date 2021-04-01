Is the Stock Market Closed on Good Friday and Easter 2021?

Most investors will get to enjoy a holiday-shortened week. The stock market is closed on Good Friday, April 2, 2020, ahead of the Easter Sunday holiday, which falls on April 4.

As a result, no major earnings are scheduled for Friday.

SEE MORE 12 Best Infrastructure Stocks for Biden's Next Big Plan

But while Friday is a stock market holiday, it's only a partial holiday for bond traders. The bond markets will shut down early, at 2 p.m., on Friday, which is a deviation from 2020: Last year, the bond market was not only fully closed on Good Friday, but also for Maundy Thursday.

Stock and bond trading resume at their normal hours on Monday, the day after Easter.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2021. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

SEE MORE 20 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Bull Market

2021 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Friday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 18 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 15 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Friday, April 2 Good Friday Closed Closed Early close

(Noon) Friday, May 28 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 2 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 5 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 6 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 11 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 26 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 23 Day Before Christmas Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Market Holiday Observations

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.