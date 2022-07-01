Is the Stock Market Closed for the Fourth of July in 2022?

Through the sheer luck of the calendar, investors will be able to enjoy yet another long Fourth of July weekend away from their brokerage accounts. That's because the stock market is closed on the Fourth of July; Independence Day falls smack-dab on Monday, July 4 this year.

Bond traders get a slightly sweeter deal. Not only are the bond markets closed completely on Monday, but they also shut down early Friday, July 1, calling it quits at 2 p.m.

Regular trading hours for both the stock market and the bond market resume on Tuesday, July 5.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2022 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 21 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 14 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, April 15 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 27 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 30 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 20 Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 1 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 10 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 25 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 23 Christmas Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 30 New Year's Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Market Holiday Observances

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

