Is the Stock Market Closed for the Fourth of July in 2022?
Through the sheer luck of the calendar, investors will be able to enjoy yet another long Fourth of July weekend away from their brokerage accounts. That's because the stock market is closed on the Fourth of July; Independence Day falls smack-dab on Monday, July 4 this year.
Bond traders get a slightly sweeter deal. Not only are the bond markets closed completely on Monday, but they also shut down early Friday, July 1, calling it quits at 2 p.m.
Regular trading hours for both the stock market and the bond market resume on Tuesday, July 5.
The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2021. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
2022 Market Holidays
|Date
|Holiday
|NYSE
|Nasdaq
|Bond Markets*
|Monday, Jan. 17
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 21
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 14
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 15
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 27
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 30
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, June 20
|Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, July 1
|Friday Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 5
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 10
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 23
|Christmas Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, Dec. 26
|Christmas Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Dec. 30
|New Year's Eve (Observed)
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.
Market Holiday Observances
When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
Stock and Bond Market Hours
The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.
Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
