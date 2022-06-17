Is the Stock Market Closed for Juneteenth 2022?

Washington's 12th and newest federal holiday – Juneteenth, or June 19 – will indeed close the stock and bond markets this year, providing investors with a long holiday.

That's despite the fact that in 2022, Juneteenth falls on a Sunday.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, occurs on the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's June 19, 1865, proclamation that Texas was freed from slavery – years after the Emancipation Proclamation had outlawed it there and in other Southern states.

Juneteenth has been celebrated unofficially for more than two centuries. But on June 17, 2021, Congress passed legislation making it a federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed it into law.

However, the stock and bond markets did not close in 2021, given how close to Juneteenth the law was enacted. That makes 2022 the first time the major U.S. exchanges will close in observance of Juneteenth, which they will do Monday, June 20.

Here, we provide a schedule of stock market holidays and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2022 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 21 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 14 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, April 15 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 27 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 30 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 20 Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 1 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 10 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 25 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 23 Christmas Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 30 New Year's Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Market Holiday Observances

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

