Is The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of The Rubicon Project (RUBI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

The Rubicon Project is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RUBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUBI's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, RUBI has returned 35.17% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 0.66%. This means that The Rubicon Project is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, RUBI belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.76% this year, meaning that RUBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RUBI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

