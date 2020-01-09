Is The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Rubicon Project (RUBI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Rubicon Project is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RUBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUBI's full-year earnings has moved 34.11% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that RUBI has returned about 28.92% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.59%. This means that The Rubicon Project is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, RUBI is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.16% so far this year, so RUBI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to RUBI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

