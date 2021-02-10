Is The Rally Over For Kansas City Southern Stock?

After a rise of over 64% from its March 2020 lows, at the current price of $209 per share, Kansas City Southern stock (NYSE: KSU), a Delaware based transportation company, appears to be fully valued. KSU stock has rallied from $127 to $209 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P which moved 74%. KSU stock has slightly underperformed the market after the company posted lower-than-expected Q4 2020 results. Also, the stock is up 22% in the last one year despite revenue falling 8% y-o-y over the last four quarters. While the gradual opening up of the economy is expected to lead to higher demand for transportation, the stock appears to be richly valued when compared to its historical levels, making it vulnerable to downside risk. Our dashboard Buy Or Fear Kansas City Southern Stock provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

Most of the stock price growth since 2018 can be attributed to the expansion of the company’s P/E multiple. Looking at fundamentals, total revenues declined from $2.7 billion in 2018 to $2.6 billion in 2020, due to lower automotive and energy freight, which was largely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a 30 bps expansion of net income margin and a 8% drop in total shares outstanding, due to share repurchases, has meant that the company’s EPS actually grew 7% to $6.57 in 2020, compared to $6.16 in 2018.

While the company saw its revenue decline and profits inch higher, the P/E multiple expanded from less than 18x in 2018 to around 31x in 2020. The P/E multiple is currently at 32x, which we believe is high and compares with levels of under 18x seen in 2017 and 2018, and levels of 23x as recently as late 2019.

Outlook

The coronavirus crisis induced lockdown affected industrial activity and hit the industrial transportation demand. With lower fuel prices, energy related shipments were also impacted. While the economies have been gradually opening up, Kansas City Southern’s revenues remained lower even in Q4 2020. Total revenue of $693 million in Q4 reflected a 5% y-o-y decline, with lower Industrial, Energy, Automotive and Intermodal volume as well as pricing.

The recent surge in Covid positive cases could prove to be an impediment in the path of KSU stock price growth. But in the absence of another wave and re-imposition of lockdowns, the company’s business will likely see a rebound. Any further recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Currently, investors seem to be buoyed by Kansas City Southern’s positive revenue and earnings outlook based on the expected recovery in the economic activity, and that appears to be priced in the current stock price of $209. Even if we were to look at the forward earnings estimate of $9.02 for Kansas City Southern in 2021, at the current price of $209, it is trading at a 23x P/E multiple, which is higher than the levels of under 18x seen in 2017 and 2018, making the stock appear vulnerable to downside risk.

