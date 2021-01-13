Is The Rally In Veru Overdone?

After a stellar 3x rise since the March 23 levels of last year, at the current price of around $10 per share we believe Veru Inc. stock (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceuticals company focused on oncology medicines, has reached its near-term potential. Veru stock has rallied from $3 to $10, significantly outperforming the S&P which moved 71% over the same period, with the resumption of economic activities as lockdowns are gradually lifted and vaccines are being approved in multiple countries. The outperformance of Veru can be attributed to positive results from a phase 2 study of its treatment for breast cancer. VERU stock is also up 7x from levels of $1 seen in early 2019, two years ago.

Some of the 7x rise of the last 2 years is justified by the roughly 168% growth seen in Veru’s revenues from 2018 to 2020. The company saw a 24% growth in total shares outstanding, resulting in a 116% growth in revenue per share (RPS) to $0.63 in 2020, compared to $0.50 in 2018. With the growth in RPS, the company’s P/S (price-to-sales) ratio also expanded. We believe the stock has rallied meaningfully and it is likely to see downside after the recent uptick. Our dashboard, ‘What Factors Drove 738% Change in Veru Inc. Stock between 2018 and now?, has the underlying numbers.

Veru’s P/S multiple changed from 2.8x in 2018 to 5.3x in 2019. Now that the company’s P/S has expanded to 15x, there is a potential downside risk when the current P/S is compared to levels seen in the past years, P/S of around and under 5x over the recent years.

So what’s the likely trigger and timing for downside?

Veru has been focused on investing in the oncology pipeline for prostate and breast cancer treatments. The company’s current marketable products primarily include female condoms. Veru has seen its sales grow from $15.9 million in 2018 to $42.6 million in 2020. However, the company in December 2020 sold its PREBOOST, a benzocaine medicated individual wipes used for the treatment of premature ejaculation, to Roman Health Ventures for a sum of $20 million. The product sales were $2 million in 2020.

From the sexual health business, the company is focused on transforming into a pharmaceutical company focused on oncology treatments. It has seen positive results from early trials for its prostate as well as breast cancer candidates in 2020, something that has kept the stock price buzzing. It does make sense given oncology is a high value market and a single drug approval in this space would mean over 10x growth in the company’s sales from $43 million currently. For perspective, VERU-100, the company’s prostate cancer candidate alone can garner peak sales of over $750 million. That said, the treatment is still in the early stages of clinical trials. A Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate VERU-100 dosing is anticipated to begin in the second half of 2021, implying there is still some time before the drug can even file for approval subject to positive outcome of the upcoming studies. And the recent stock price growth means that some of the positives are already priced in at the current price of $10.

Going by consensus revenue estimate of $44.6 million in 2021 and $55.3 million in 2022, VERU stock is trading at 13x its RPS of $0.67 for 2021 and 10x its RPS of $0.83 in 2021. This compares with levels of under 5x seen over the recent years, implying that the stock is vulnerable to downside risk. However, any positive outcome on the trials related to the company’s prostate and breast cancer treatment candidates will likely result in stock price growth.

