Is The Rally In Enphase Energy Stock Over?

Enphase Energy stock (NASDAQ: ENPH) is up over 150% since the beginning of this year, but at the current price of $68 per share, we believe that Enphase Energy stock has a significant downside.

Why is that? Our belief stems from the fact that Enphase stock has risen over 2700% from the low seen in early 2018. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 2700% Change In Enphase Energy Inc. Stock Between 2017 And Now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

Enphase Energy is a solar company that primarily designs and manufactures software-driven home energy solutions. The stock rise over the last 2 years came due to a 118% jump in revenue, which despite a 40% increase in outstanding share count, translated into a 55% lift in revenue per share. The company has also seen an increase in profitability over this period, with EPS going from -$0.54 in 2017 to $1.38 in 2019. This improvement came due to an improvement in operating margins combined with increased tax benefits to solar companies.

Additionally, Enphase saw its P/S (price-to-sales) ratio rise from 0.7x at the end of 2017 to 4.9x at the end of 2019, and has further soared to 12.7x now. Enphase’s micro inverter shipments rose from 820k in Q4 2018 to 2.1 million in Q4 2019. This surge in production has led to a jump in investor expectations, with the P/S multiple rising from 5x at the end of 2019 to almost 13x now. However, given the volatility of the current situation, there is possible downside for Enphase’s multiple when compared to levels seen in the past years – P/S of 1.5x at the end of 2018, and 4.9x as recently as late 2019.

So what’s the likely trigger and timing to this downside?

The global spread of coronavirus, and the resulting lockdowns and quarantine has led to a drop in demand for solar modules, as switching to cleaner energy is just not a priority for people currently. Enphase’s Q2 earnings confirmed this, as revenue dropped to $125.5 million vs $134 million for the same period last year. A uniform jump across all expense heads further led to a drop in EPS from $0.09 to -$0.38 over the same period. We expect this trend to continue through to the end of FY ’20, and we believe Enphase’s Q3 results in October will confirm this and will also likely accompany a lower 2021 guidance.

Regardless, if there isn’t clear evidence of containment of the virus anytime soon, we believe the stock will see its P/S multiple decline from the current level of 12.7x to around 11x, which combined with a slight reduction in revenues and margins could result in the stock price shrinking to as low as $55.

Want a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a top quality portfolio to outperform the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk. It has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.