Is The Progressive (PGR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. The Progressive (PGR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PGR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

The Progressive is a member of our Finance group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGR's full-year earnings has moved 15.43% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PGR has returned 1.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -28.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Progressive is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PGR is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #130 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.99% so far this year, meaning that PGR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track PGR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

