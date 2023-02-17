Is the Pop in DoorDash (DASH) Stock Sustainable?

I was taught early in my dealing room career that one of the dumbest things a trader can say is that the market is wrong. The market can never be “wrong,” because it is simply an expression of the last price or prices at which trades took place. It is a matter of record and therefore always right in the moment. I have often repeated that because remembering it helps you to remember that if the market looks wrong to you, it is far more likely that you have missed something or misinterpreted information than it is that the thousands of others whose wisdom is combined into the current level of a stock or whatever are all mistaken. That helps you stay humble enough to cut bad positions, rather than run them until they break you.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the collective wisdom of traders is foolproof. There are times when you understand what people are reacting too and why, but a logical, detached look at a move forces the conclusion that it cannot last. That is what I felt this morning, looking at the market reaction to DoorDash's (DASH) earnings release.

As I write, the stock is trading around four percent above yesterday’s close, after popping more than twice that in the immediate aftermath of the release after yesterday’ close. That comes after DoorDash reported a loss of $1.65 per share, much worse than the predicted loss of $0.69 per share. What makes the move understandable, though, is that the company also reported higher-than-expected revenue, issued upbeat guidance, and announced a share buyback scheme. In the eyes of traders, clearly those three things outweighed the loss, but this looks like a classic example of overthinking.

Yes, for a company as dependent as growth as DoorDash is and which operates in an intensely competitive market, revenue is an important metric. But the “beat” was hardly spectacular: sales totaled $1.82 billion for the quarter versus the consensus expectation for $1.77 billion. As for the upbeat guidance, that would impress more if DASH had a history of conservatism in that area. However, EPS estimates are largely based on a company’s guidance, and DASH has missed on the bottom line in every quarter since its IPO. That is nine consecutive quarters of overestimation by analysts, based at least partly on guidance. Why should this time be any different?

The $750 million buyback may be good news for the stock, but one has to wonder about the wisdom of that move in the current environment. I am not one who opposes stock buybacks in every instance, but should a company that is losing money be using funds to push their stock higher at a time when that practice is coming under attack from politicians?

If you take a more skeptical view of these earnings, then what you see is a company that loses more money the more sales it generates. That sometimes happens with early-stage growth companies and DoorDash does have a big cash reserve that enables them to continue that way for some time, but this is not a lone disruptor plowing a furrow in a new market. They are, as I said above, in an intensely competitive business and, at some point, they have to prove that they can be not just popular, but also profitable in that environment. So far, they have failed to do that.

The market in this instance is not “wrong” per se. Traders are reacting to some positive news below the report’s headline number, something that is extremely common and usually makes sense. However, the positives here are short-lived at best and can even be seen as an extension of the negative factors that have pushed DASH lower, so the pop on earnings looks more like an opportunity to sell than a sustainable move up in the stock.

