Is the Next Bull Market Here? Why SoFi Is a Top Stock to Buy

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have surged almost 70% since the start of 2023, but they're still down sharply from their highs. Is the worst over for investors, and this is the beginning of the next bull run for stocks, including SoFi? In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down why a bull market would almost surely mean good things for SoFi, and why it's worth buying.

