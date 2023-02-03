Markets
SOFI

Is the Next Bull Market Here? Why SoFi Is a Top Stock to Buy

February 03, 2023 — 05:09 am EST

Written by Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro for The Motley Fool ->

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have surged almost 70% since the start of 2023, but they're still down sharply from their highs. Is the worst over for investors, and this is the beginning of the next bull run for stocks, including SoFi? In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down why a bull market would almost surely mean good things for SoFi, and why it's worth buying.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in SoFi Technologies. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.