Is The Mosaic (MOS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Mosaic (MOS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Mosaic is one of 245 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS's full-year earnings has moved 101.45% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MOS has moved about 35.85% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 14.10%. This means that The Mosaic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MOS belongs to the Fertilizers industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.20% this year, meaning that MOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to MOS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

