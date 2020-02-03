Is the Market Setting Up for A Big Post-Earnings Correction?

After Friday’s big drop, it looks as if the major indices are set to bounce today, what with Dow futures having indicated an opening over a hundred points. That is indicative of what has been going on in the stock market for some time now: Headlines drive a selloff, but then every dip attracts buyers and we bounce back to new record highs within a few days. A big reason for that resiliency has been the positive effect of earnings, but if a current trend on that front continues, we could be in for a real correction once earnings season is over.

The initial reaction of each individual stock to an earnings release is all about what the report says relative to expectations. Wall Street estimates for profits and growth are always priced into a stock, so when those expectations are exceeded it is only natural that the stock adjusts higher. That, combined with the fact that on average over seventy percent of companies have beaten estimates over the last five years, makes earnings season generally supportive of the market.

Once all of those individual positive impacts are over and you step back and look at the overall trend though, this earnings season may not be supportive at all.

According to FactSet, Q4 2019 looks like being the fourth consecutive quarter that earnings fall on a year to year basis. None of those quarters have shown big declines in EPS, so that wouldn’t be too much of a concern if it weren’t for this:

Figure 1: S&P 500 1-Year Chart

As earnings, the most fundamental driver of the stock market’s value, have declined over the last year, the S&P 500 has continued to climb, gaining around twenty percent. By definition, then, as earnings are falling, the multiple of those earnings that the market represents is gaining.

That isn’t necessarily a problem either. The overall trailing P/Es of the major indices are above average, but they have been higher in the past and can be again, providing either the future looks promising or traders and investors ignore any signs of trouble for a while. That is what has been happening to this point, but the more stretched P/Es become, the less likely that is to continue.

We have seen over the last week or so for example, that the threat of coronavirus, can cause some pretty serious selling. As I pointed out last week, that is probably an overreaction to something that “could” prove serious but is even with its rapid spread a lot less damaging than the flu is pretty much every year. What has stopped that selling becoming a rout though is not the logic but the presence of buyers every time the market falls.

The further market P/Es expand, the less of those buyers on bad news there will be. And over the coming week or so, there will be no shortage of news that could cause another big selloff.

Voting for the 2020 election starts today in Iowa with the caucuses in the Democratic primary. Polls show that Bernie Sanders is leading that race going in and a Sanders win would probably push the market lower. I am not saying that if he wins Iowa, he will win the nomination, let alone the election that will follow. Nor am I saying that he would be bad for the economy if he did. Recent evidence suggests that the market actually does better under Democratic Presidents than Republicans, but traders usually don’t think it will, and Sanders, one could argue, is a little different.

That and other potentially negative news about coronavirus, Brexit, or whatever, can easily be offset by the drip, drip of earnings beats during the season. Once earnings season passes, however, and earnings are looked at in the totality, a year of declines will make buying in the face of bad news look much less attractive. Without buyers stepping in, every move down will gain momentum so a quite sizeable correction once earnings season is over is distinctly possible.

