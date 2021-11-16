Is The Market Rewarding Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Tian Ruixiang Holdings' (NASDAQ:TIRX) recent performance, when its stock has declined 38% over the past three months. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Tian Ruixiang Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tian Ruixiang Holdings is:

2.5% = US$466k ÷ US$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Tian Ruixiang Holdings' Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that Tian Ruixiang Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Tian Ruixiang Holdings' five year net income decline of 42% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Tian Ruixiang Holdings' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 12% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NasdaqCM:TIRX Past Earnings Growth November 16th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Tian Ruixiang Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Tian Ruixiang Holdings can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Tian Ruixiang Holdings.

