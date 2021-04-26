Is The Market Rewarding MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) has had a rough week with its share price down 13%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study MDJM's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MDJM is:

2.8% = US$254k ÷ US$9.1m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

MDJM's Earnings Growth And 2.8% ROE

As you can see, MDJM's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.8%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. As a result, MDJM's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

We then compared MDJM's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 3.9% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about MDJM's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is MDJM Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about MDJM. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on MDJM and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

