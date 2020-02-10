Is The Market Pricing Guess Appropriately?

Guess (NYSE: GES) has seen decent growth in its top-line and steady profits for the past several years. This growth has been driven by its rising comparable-store sales and e-commerce sales in both Europe and Asia (especially China), growth through digital initiatives, its well-positioned customer-centric strategies, and the building of its omni-channel capabilities. Despite the decent growth, the company’s stock price has remained flat around $20 since January 2016. Although Guess’ stock is trading north of $21, we believe that the company’s stock is slightly overvalued and estimate Guess’ valuation to be around $21, which is roughly 5% below the current market price. Our price estimate takes into account the most recent earnings as well as the company’s guidance for the current fiscal year.

Below we provide a detailed explanation of the key factors that could impact the company’s valuation.

Europe Is Guess’ Most Valuable Business

Europe has been the company’s fastest-growing geographical segment. Europe has added roughly $420 million to total revenues since 2016 at an average annual rate of 16.5%.

As a result, Europe’s contribution to Guess’ revenues has increased from 33% in 2016 to roughly 45% in 2019-helping the division in becoming the company’s largest division.

This growth can be primarily attributed to an increase in store count, higher shipments in the wholesale business, and comparable sales growth.

We expect this segment to continue its growth trajectory, with revenues increasing at a rate of 5.5% to $1.2 billion in FY ’20, likely to be driven by very strong performance across all channels.

Americas Retail Business Is Expected To Return To Growth

Americas retail has lost more than $155 million in total revenues over the last three years, with the segment’s revenue declining at an average annual rate of 5.7%.

The adverse impact of the closure of a number of stores over recent years, due to lower customer traffic in brick-and-mortar stores, has been the primary reason for the fall in revenues. However, this decline has been partially offset by an upswing in online retail sales.

We expect this declining trend to reverse, with the segment’s revenues growing by 2% to $841 million in FY’20. However, the segment’s contribution is expected to slide to 31% due to the faster growth of other segments.

FY 2020 Is Likely To Be Guess’ Most Profitable Year Since 2014

Guess’ net profit was just $14 million in FY 2019, with the company reporting a net margin of just 0.5%. The company’s net profit is likely to witness a jump in FY’20, with the company’s profits growing to more than $100 million, with a net margin of 3.8%.

This is likely to be driven by strong revenue growth, as well as the absence of a $45.6 million fine imposed by the European Commission on Guess in fiscal 2019.

Moreover, Guess’ total operating expenses are expected to decline by 6% in 2020 due to a reduction in SG&A as well as restructuring and impairment charges.

Per Trefis estimates, Guess’ adjusted EPS for 2020 is likely to be $1.25. Taken together with a P/E multiple of 16.7x, this works to a fair value of $21 for Guess’ stock, which is roughly 5% behind the current market price.

We highlight how Guess’ P/E multiple has trended over the years, and compare this key metric with that for its peers Gap, L Brands, and Urban Outfitters in our interactive dashboard.

