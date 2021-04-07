Is The Market Fully Priced?

Ultra-low interest rates, fiscal stimulus, a fresh group of new retail investors, and an accelerating economic recovery have undoubtedly created euphoric conditions in the stock market.

The yield surge since the beginning of 2021 that reined in tech's outrageous returns and the rebound of recovery plays is a sign that the markets aren't trading as irrationally as we did in 1999/2000. Still, it does feel like the broader market may be coming up to a plateau or even a marginal correction.

I don't think the markets have overextended themselves too much, but I am not sure how much more upside many of these sectors have.

2021 will be a stock pickers market. There is always a bull market somewhere; you just have to know where to look.

