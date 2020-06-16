Is The Lovesac (LOVE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is The Lovesac (LOVE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Lovesac is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOVE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOVE's full-year earnings has moved 3.70% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LOVE has gained about 44.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 10.22% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Lovesac is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, LOVE belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.94% this year, meaning that LOVE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on LOVE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

