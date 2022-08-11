Is The LGL Group (LGL) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LGL Group, Inc. The is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LGL Group, Inc. The is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGL's full-year earnings has moved 27.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LGL has gained about 19.9% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 14.4%. This shows that LGL Group, Inc. The is outperforming its peers so far this year.

MSC Industrial (MSM) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.1%.

For MSC Industrial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, LGL Group, Inc. The belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.9% so far this year, meaning that LGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MSC Industrial falls under the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #196. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -22.2%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track LGL Group, Inc. The and MSC Industrial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.