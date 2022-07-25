Is The LGL Group (LGL) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LGL Group, Inc. The is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 230 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LGL Group, Inc. The is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGL's full-year earnings has moved 27.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LGL has returned 22.8% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 20.8%. This means that LGL Group, Inc. The is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is RBC Bearings (ROLL). The stock is up 6.9% year-to-date.

In RBC Bearings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LGL Group, Inc. The belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.4% so far this year, so LGL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, RBC Bearings belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -22.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on LGL Group, Inc. The and RBC Bearings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

