Is The Kroger (KR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Kroger (KR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

The Kroger is one of 212 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 3.64% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KR has moved about 7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -7.38% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, The Kroger is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KR belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.52% this year, meaning that KR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track KR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

