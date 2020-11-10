Is The Kroger (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Kroger (KR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

The Kroger is one of 206 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 14.94% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KR has returned about 6.97% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 35.42% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that The Kroger is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, KR is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.42% so far this year, so KR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

KR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

