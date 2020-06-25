Is The Kroger (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. The Kroger (KR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

The Kroger is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 13.26% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KR has moved about 13.21% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 13.18% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, The Kroger is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KR belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.45% this year, meaning that KR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on KR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

