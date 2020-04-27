Is The Kroger (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Kroger (KR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

The Kroger is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 5.59% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, KR has returned 13.69% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.97%. This means that The Kroger is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, KR is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.76% so far this year, so KR is performing better in this area.

KR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

