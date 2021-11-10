Is The Kroger (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Kroger (KR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

The Kroger is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 8.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KR has moved about 32.02% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 2.54% on average. This means that The Kroger is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KR belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.20% this year, meaning that KR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to KR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.