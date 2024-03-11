Is The Kroger Co. (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Kroger (KR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kroger is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kroger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KR has moved about 22.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 8.1% on average. This shows that Kroger is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Farmer Brothers (FARM). The stock is up 21.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Farmer Brothers' current year EPS has increased 56.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kroger belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.9% so far this year, so KR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Farmer Brothers, however, belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved +14.1% so far this year.

Kroger and Farmer Brothers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.