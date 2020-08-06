Is The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of The Kraft Heinz (KHC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Kraft Heinz is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 173 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KHC's full-year earnings has moved 8.79% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KHC has gained about 8.25% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 6.61% on average. This means that The Kraft Heinz is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KHC belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.08% so far this year, so KHC is performing better in this area.

KHC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

