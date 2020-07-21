Is The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of The Kraft Heinz (KHC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Kraft Heinz is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 172 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KHC's full-year earnings has moved 3.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KHC has moved about 6.19% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 10.05%. This shows that The Kraft Heinz is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, KHC belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.76% so far this year, so KHC is performing better in this area.

KHC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

