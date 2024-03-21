Is The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY). JPSWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.14, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.76. JPSWY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.68 and as low as 7.91, with a median of 10.58, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. JPSWY has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.71.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Japan Steel Works's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JPSWY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

