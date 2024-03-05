Is The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JPSWY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.89, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.31. Over the last 12 months, JPSWY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.55 and as low as 7.91, with a median of 10.53.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. JPSWY has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Japan Steel Works's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JPSWY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

