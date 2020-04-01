Is The Infrastructure Trade Back On?

Could one of President Trump’s early promises help the U.S. avoid a recession and get the economy (and stocks) moving back in the right direction? A week after spending $2 trillion to stem the effects of the coronavirus, it’s looking like the President is ready to pull out the country’s wallet again. This time on infrastructure relief.

The “Trump Rally,” or the impressive gains seen in the stock market since President Donald Trump took office, evaporated a week ago, wiping out all of the gains realized since the 2016 election.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the S&P 500 index had surged more than 50% under Trump’s first three years in office, more than doubling the 23% average market return of any president during their first three years in office. Effects of the coronavirus, which has dealt both a supply and demand shock to businesses, has caused investors to seek safer havens. In some case, putting money in their mattresses.

Who can blame them when many economists are predicting a recession is imminent? The recession could hit individual countries, yes, but also the global economy. Not only have confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed every nation, some 3.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week — a number that’s expected to get worse. To stem the carnage, particularly here in the U.S., Congress last week passed a massive emergency $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

It remains to be seen how effective this bill will be, but for the time being, the expected relief has done enough to keep stocks from crashing. And investors are betting that his infrastructure proposal might do the same. The President on Tuesday urged Congress to pass a $2 trillion infrastructure bill as the next piece of legislation to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. "With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill," Trump tweeted. Calling it “VERY BIG & BOLD.”

The condition of roads, bridges, schools and other physical assets often dictates an economy’s ability to not only function, but also grow. Economics have proven that well-maintained roads, railroads, airports, and ports are essential for businesses to not only obtain raw materials and parts they need, but also to get their finished products to consumers. If the U.S. can pivot towards infrastructure investments, it should provide a much-needed boost for job creation both near-term and long term.

While the President’s tweet wasn’t enough to keep stocks from falling Tuesday, there were some stocks that outperformed, including VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), which rose 3% during the session. More impressive, however, was the 8.5% surge in Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), the 8.4% rise in U.S. Steel (X) and the 8% rise in Freeport-McMoran (FCX). These companies are producers of steel and other metals that stand to benefit from increased infrastructure spending and would be vital in reviving in repairing our roads, public buildings, water treatment systems and more.

Many of these companies have gotten slaughtered over the past year. Even with its 8.4% rise today, U.S. Steel is still down 48% for the year, Freeport-McMoran is still down 52%, while Cleveland-Cliffs is still off more than 56%. While details about the President’s proposal is still being sorted, it’s likely to be a bipartisan bill as Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have endorsed infrastructure spending as a means to mitigate the outbreak’s effects. It looks like traders are already positioning themselves to profit off the infrastructure trade.

