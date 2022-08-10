Is the Inflation Reading Good News For Stocks?

Today, everyone had their eyes on one single economic number, which had been driving the price action for stocks since the beginning of this year: The U.S. inflation data. Last month, the U.S. CPI printed its highest reading in nearly 40 years and sent the stock market tumbling, but today's number brought much better news for the economy. The U.S. CPI number dropped from its peak and immediately after its release, pushed Dow Jones futures up by 400 points before the market open.

The question for traders and investors is if good news is good for the U.S. stock market, and how it will fare from here onwards. For those who might not pay close attention to the markets, it may seem like a strange question -- good news is good news, right?

The problem is that sometimes good news for the economy can be bad news for stocks -- see last week's drop after a strong jobs numbers. Traders weren't reacting to the jobs numbers per se, but what the jobs numbers means for the markets moving forward. A lot of last week's price action -- and the price action we'll see after today's inflation reading -- is made with the Fed in mind.

The Data And The Markets

The U.S. CPI YoY number, released today, dipped to 8.5% from its previous reading of 9.1%. Most market participants were expecting the number to drop to 8.7%. The data came much better than the last month and also ahead of the market's forecast. Gasoline prices helped push inflation lower, and saw a drop of -7.7%. Used car prices fell for the first time in a long time by 0.4%. Overall, the economic number has increased optimism among traders, and they are feeling much safer in backing riskier assets.

Moving Forward

Traders still must remain cautious before going all in. The reason is that devil is hidden in the details; it will take a long time before inflation will match the Fed's expectations. In addition, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is still anchored in place, and the Fed pays more attention to this number than just the headline CPI number.

There's no doubt that the Fed will find comfort in today's number; however, what traders need to keep in mind is that the Fed will need to see a number of these readings before they stop hiking interest rates.

Having said that, today's number increased the odds that the next interest rate hike by the Fed will be 50 basis points. If today's number didn't show a slowdown in inflation, then it was pretty much a given that the Fed would have increased the interest rate by 75 basis points. Hence, today's good news is good for the U.S. stock market for now.

Going forward, traders need to keep a tight balance in their risk approach, and the reason for this is that today's decline in the headline number has been driven largely by the decline in oil prices. The war in Ukraine, which fueled oil prices, isn't over yet, and that could still play a major role in where prices go from here. The Fed is certainly going to keep its eye on this situation and manage the market expectations accordingly.

To conclude, there is a much greater risk that market participants may get ahead of themselves as they see more improvement in the economic readings and may begin to factor in that the Fed will aggressively slow down the process of hiking interest rates. The Fed has already made one mistake of not tightening the monetary policy in a timely fashion, and I do not anticipate them that mistake again.

For now, the rally in the stock market is a likely scenario, but expect continued volatility when the Fed provides a reality check by stating they aren't going to stop hiking rates any time soon—at least not until the end of this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.