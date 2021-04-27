Is The Home Depot (HD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Home Depot (HD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

The Home Depot is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 3.36% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HD has moved about 21.94% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.18%. As we can see, The Home Depot is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, HD is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.48% so far this year, so HD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

