Is The Home Depot (HD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Home Depot (HD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Home Depot is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 6.78% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HD has moved about 28.98% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 28.81% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Home Depot is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, HD belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.79% so far this year, so HD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.