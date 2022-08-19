Is The Hackett Group (HCKT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hackett Group (HCKT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Hackett Group is one of 328 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hackett Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCKT's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HCKT has returned about 10.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -17.7%. This shows that Hackett Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Nov Inc. (NOV) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.8%.

For Nov Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 112% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hackett Group belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.9% this year, meaning that HCKT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nov Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 179-stock industry is currently ranked #138. The industry has moved -35% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Hackett Group and Nov Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





