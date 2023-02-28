Is The Hackett Group (HCKT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Hackett Group (HCKT). HCKT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.31, which compares to its industry's average of 23.10. Over the past year, HCKT's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.20 and as low as 11.29, with a median of 13.59.

Investors will also notice that HCKT has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HCKT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.26. Over the past 52 weeks, HCKT's PEG has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.90.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HCKT's P/B ratio of 3.60. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.81. HCKT's P/B has been as high as 5.21 and as low as 3.42, with a median of 4.22, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HCKT has a P/CF ratio of 13.16. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HCKT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.27. Within the past 12 months, HCKT's P/CF has been as high as 16.76 and as low as 11.15, with a median of 14.03.

Investors could also keep in mind PAGEGROUP (MPGPF), an Consulting Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

PAGEGROUP also has a P/B ratio of 3.77 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.81. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 6.01, as low as 3.06, with a median of 3.72.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Hackett Group and PAGEGROUP strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HCKT and MPGPF look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

