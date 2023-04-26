Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX). GBX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.32, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.40. Over the past 52 weeks, GBX's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.71 and as low as 8.75, with a median of 12.15.

We should also highlight that GBX has a P/B ratio of 0.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.32. Over the past 12 months, GBX's P/B has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.73.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GBX has a P/CF ratio of 6.72. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GBX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.89. Within the past 12 months, GBX's P/CF has been as high as 10.31 and as low as 5.49, with a median of 7.65.

Another great Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock you could consider is Textainer Group (TGH), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group sports a P/B ratio of 0.92 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.32. In the past 52 weeks, TGH's P/B has been as high as 1.14, as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.88.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that The Greenbrier Companies and Textainer Group are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GBX and TGH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

