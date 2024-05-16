Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Greenbrier Companies (GBX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Greenbrier Companies is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GBX has returned 21.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 0.3% on average. This shows that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SkyWest (SKYW). The stock has returned 47.6% year-to-date.

In SkyWest's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.1% this year, meaning that GBX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, SkyWest belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #185. The industry has moved +18% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Greenbrier Companies and SkyWest as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.