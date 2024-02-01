Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 133 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GBX has moved about 2.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 1.2%. As we can see, Greenbrier Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK). The stock has returned 5.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Genco Shipping & Trading's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.7% so far this year, so GBX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +8.4% year to date.

Greenbrier Companies and Genco Shipping & Trading could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

