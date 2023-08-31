Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Greenbrier Companies is one of 131 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 28.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GBX has moved about 27.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.7%. This shows that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Matson (MATX). The stock has returned 43.2% year-to-date.

In Matson's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.3% this year, meaning that GBX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Matson falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Greenbrier Companies and Matson as they could maintain their solid performance.

